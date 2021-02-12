IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI)

Posted On / /

  • Mumbai Indians have 18 players in their squad, with seven spots open.

  • The five-time champions will look to bolster their squad with the talent on offer.

IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 (Pic Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the best side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI have won the most number of titles (5) and the only box they wanted to tick was to win a title in an even year; they achieved that too last year by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

With a strong core of players and the most settled unit, the Mumbai-based franchise don’t really have gaps to fill but they would want to strengthen their squad in the upcoming auction.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 18.

Mumbai Indians’ retained players and remaining purse:

  • Number of players: 18
  • Available slot: 7
  • Overseas slot: 4
  • Total money spent: ₹69.65 crore
  • Salary cap available: ₹15.35 crore

Salary of players retained by MI for IPL 2020:

  • Aditya Tare – ₹20 lakh
  • Anmolpreet Singh – ₹80 lakh
  • Anukul Roy – ₹20 lakh
  • Chris Lynn – ₹2 crore
  • Dhawal Kulkarni – ₹75 lakh
  • Hardik Pandya – ₹11 crore
  • Ishan Kishan – ₹6.2 crore
  • Jasprit Bumrah – ₹7 crore
  • Jayant Yadav – ₹50 lakh
  • Kieron Pollard – ₹5.4 crore
  • Krunal Pandya – ₹8.8 crore
  • Mohsin Khan – ₹20 lakh
  • Quinton de Kock – ₹2.8 crore
  • Rahul Chahar – ₹1.9 crore
  • Rohit Sharma – ₹15 crore
  • Saurabh Tiwary – ₹50 lakh
  • Surya Kumar Yadav – ₹3.2 crore
  • Trent Boult – ₹3.2 crore

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Mumbai Indians

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 11 February 2021
Posted On / 10 February 2021
Posted On / 10 February 2021
Posted On / 10 February 2021
Posted On / 10 February 2021
Posted On / 10 February 2021
Posted On / 9 February 2021