IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the best side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI have won the most number of titles (5) and the only box they wanted to tick was to win a title in an even year; they achieved that too last year by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

With a strong core of players and the most settled unit, the Mumbai-based franchise don’t really have gaps to fill but they would want to strengthen their squad in the upcoming auction.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 18.

Mumbai Indians’ retained players and remaining purse:

Number of players: 18

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 4

Total money spent: ₹69.65 crore

Salary cap available: ₹15.35 crore

Salary of players retained by MI for IPL 2020: