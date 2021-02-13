IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 players in their squad, with 11 spots open.

  • RCB captain Virat Kohli has the highest salary in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Pic Source: IPL T20)

The players’ auction list for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was officially announced on Thursday. A total of 292 cricketers would go under the hammer at the upcoming mini-auction which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 18.

Last month, all the eight franchises had submitted the list of players they have retained for IPL 2021.

Among the players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 473 runs last season, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom impressed in whites during India’s historic Test series win in Australia.

Captain Virat Kohli along with stalwarts AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been retained.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s retained players and remaining purse:

  • Number of players: 14
  • Available slot: 11
  • Overseas slot: 3
  • Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr
  • Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr

Salary of players retained by RCB for IPL 2021:

  • Virat Kohli – ₹17 crore
  • AB de Villiers – ₹11 crore
  • Devdutt Padikkal – ₹20 lakh
  • Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹6 crore
  • Washington Sundar – ₹3.2 crore
  • Navdeep Saini – ₹3 crore
  • Mohammed Siraj – ₹2.6 crore
  • Joshua Philippe – ₹20 lakh
  • Pavan Deshpande – ₹20 lakh
  • Shahbaz Ahmed – ₹20 lakh
  • Adam Zampa – ₹4 crore
  • Kane Richardson – ₹4 crore

