Jasprit Bumrah released ahead of fourth Test against England; here is India’s updated squad

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fourth Test against England, beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, due to personal reasons.

“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons,” the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media release on Wednesday.

“Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.”

Bumrah has already been rested for the upcoming limited-overs leg scheduled to take place after the four-match Test series.

The 27-year-old played in front of his home crowd at Motera for the first time in the recently-concluded third Test. India wrapped up the game inside two days to take a 2-1 lead in the series, strengthening their chances of making it to the WTC final.

The ongoing series marked Bumrah’s first appearance in a Test on home soil when he featured in the game at Chepauk, where he picked up four wickets. He was then rested for the second Chennai Test.

In the third Test, he didn’t get much chance to bowl and went wicketless overs in his six overs during England’s first innings. India’s ten-wicket win over Joe Root & Co. was scripted by their spinners.

India’s revised squad for the 4th Test:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.