Twitter erupts as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin help India trump England within two days

India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the third Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 as bowlers from both teams bamboozled the batsmen, who couldn’t pick deliveries that went straight on after pitching and mostly played for the turn.

India chased down the paltry 49-run target in the final session of the second day after England were bowled out for 81, courtesy Axar Patel’s 5/32 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/48. It was also England’s lowest-ever total in India in the second innings.

England’s slump with the bat overshadowed the one India endured earlier in the day as they went from 113 for 3 to 145 all out in the first session. The English skipper Joe Root made merry with the ball, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach also scalped four wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations #TeamIndia on going up 2-1 in the Test Series. Let’s make it 3-1 guys! Good luck. 👍🏻#INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 25, 2021

Just unbelievable to witness the boys sealing the match in just two days. What a clinical win! Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind. #INDvENG #Pinkballtest @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uJrF3yQjaM — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 25, 2021

Congratulations, India. Commiserations all of us who were looking forward to three more days of lockdown Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/s7OZr0KnuI — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 25, 2021

When I look at Ashwin I see an artist, an artist who does some amazing things with those fingers wrapped around a cricket ball. When he bats, well, you realise what a natural flair he has for the game. 🙏🙏🙏 #ashwin400 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 25, 2021

Well done @ashwinravi99 on reaching 400 wickets .Phenomenal! Congratulations on a fantastic achievement. Great going, keep it up! 👍🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 25, 2021

Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india 🇮🇳 🙏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 25, 2021

Well bowled @akshar2026 yet another 5er in the second inning and for ur maiden 10 wicket haul !! Many congratulations !! #INDvsENG_2021 #PinkBallTest — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) February 25, 2021

I am all for different skills being tested and when the ball spins its absorbing but juts feel its a little too easy for the spinners here atm #INDvsENG — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 25, 2021

Well played India, the better side in this game but that was some of the worst test cricket I’ve ever seen. — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) February 25, 2021

Kudos to Ash for scaling Mount 400, but remember the peak is still higher, so don't rest till you double the target — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 25, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the fantastic win. Hoped that the match could have lasted longer, would have been better for a game of Test!#INDvENG — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) February 25, 2021

Pink ball Test leaves England red-faced. — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 25, 2021

test match hai ya panchayat, do din mein khatam hogaya — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 25, 2021