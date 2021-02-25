Twitter erupts as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin help India trump England within two days

  • Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in the match.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin registered seven scalps, got to 400 Test wickets.

Rohit Sharma shaking hand Virat Kohli after India's win over England (Pic Source: Twitter)

India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the third Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 as bowlers from both teams bamboozled the batsmen, who couldn’t pick deliveries that went straight on after pitching and mostly played for the turn.

India chased down the paltry 49-run target in the final session of the second day after England were bowled out for 81, courtesy Axar Patel’s 5/32 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/48. It was also England’s lowest-ever total in India in the second innings.

England’s slump with the bat overshadowed the one India endured earlier in the day as they went from 113 for 3 to 145 all out in the first session. The English skipper Joe Root made merry with the ball, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach also scalped four wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

