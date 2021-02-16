Jonny Bairstow returns as England announces squad for 3rd Test against India

After losing the second Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 317 runs, England have announced their squad for the third Test of the ongoing four-match series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named a 17-member squad for the third Test, starting at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from Wednesday (February 24).

Attacking batsman and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow has been added to the squad along with speedster Mark Wood.

Moeen Ali, who picked up 8 wickets and scored 49 runs in the second Test, has been removed from the group as he will return to England for a break.

England squad for the third Test:

Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow.

Motera Stadium ready to host first international fixture

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is ready to host its first-ever international match in the form of Pink-Ball Test between India and England. It is the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1,10,000.

After the third Test, the renovated ground will host one more match of red-ball format followed by five T20Is of this ongoing England’s tour.

Just like Chepauk, only fifty per cent crowd is allowed to enter the stadium in Ahmedabad. The online sale of the tickets started last week (February 14).