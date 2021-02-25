Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw hits dazzling double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Dropped from the Test squad after a poor show in Australia, aspiring cricketer Prithvi Shaw has returned to rich form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, a 50-over tournament of India’s domestic circuit.

On Thursday, Shaw, who is leading the Mumbai team for the first time in place of the rested Shreyas Iyer, scored a splendid double century as his side put on 457/4 against Puducherry in a Group D fixture in Jaipur. The total is currently the fourth-highest List A score, just short of India A’s 458/4 against Leicester in 2018.

Highest innings total in List A cricket (including ODIs):

496/4 – Surrey vs Gloucestershire, 2007

Shaw made unbeaten 227 and entered the elite club of Indians with a double-ton in List A format. The right-handed batsman has now become the seventh Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal to make a List A double century.

This was also Shaw’s second hundred in the tournament. He previously smashed an unbeaten 105 in the match-winning chase against Delhi.

Apart from Shaw, senior batsman Surya Kumar Yadav also scored a century to help Mumbai post a dominating total. Surya, who has been recently named in India’s T20I squad against England, made 133 runs from 58 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare contributed with a half-century – 56 off 64 balls.

Speaking about team standings, Mumbai are currently the toppers of Group D with two wins in as many matches. On the other hand, Puducherry seems to be out of the race, having lost both their games. Each of the group toppers will qualify directly for the knockouts.