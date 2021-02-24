New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report and Playing Combination

New Zealand and Australia will face each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday (February 25) at University Oval in Dunedin.

The hosts shall focus on carrying the winning momentum in order to stay ahead in the series. On the other hand, the tourists would look to bounce back after losing the opening game in Christchurch.

Pitch report:

The history doesn’t help as the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be University Oval’s first T20 international. However, the recent Super Smash games have indicated that this could be a high-scoring venue.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 10 | New Zealand Won: 2 | Australia Won: 7 | Tied: 1

Playing Combination:

New Zealand

The home team would not be looking forward to making changes in their winning combination, so one may expect the same team that took the field in the series opener.

NZ XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson.

Australia

Just after one game, the Aussies would not make too many changes. Given the fact that the visitors have Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as all-rounders, they might look to play a specialist bowler in place of Daniel Sams.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams/Jason Behrendorff.