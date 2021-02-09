PAK vs SA – WATCH: Hasan Ali sends Rassie van der Dussen’s leg-stump for a walk with a perfect reverse swing

On Monday, Pakistan thrashed South Africa in the second Test by 95 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to complete a whitewash in the two-match series.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who made a comeback in the international side, performed outstandingly well and completely demolished the Proteas batting unit.

Chasing 370 to win, South Africa were bowled out for 274, with Ali taking five wickets in each inning to finish the match through his career-best figures of 10/114.

During the final day, Ali bowled an absolute beauty to outfox Rassie van der Dussen.

It all happened in the 44th over of the 2nd innings, when Ali came up with a ripper placed on the perfect length, nipping back and shattering the stumps of van der Dussen.

Here is the video:

Ali’s impressive show help Pakistan to win the match

After van der Dussen’s dismissal, Ali trapped former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in front to provide another breakthrough to his side.

Then, opener Aiden Markram and middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma steadied the ship by forming a crucial 107-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Markram smashed his Test career’s fifth century, and the visitors were looking strong to carry out a miracle.

But, it was Ali again who ended the run-flow by breaking the important partnership. The right-armer finished Markram’s brilliant innings in the 82nd over. The opening batsman scored a fighting 108 and gave his side some sort of hope in the match.

However, Markram’s wicket opened the floodgates as South Africa lost their remaining wickets in quick succession to get bundled out for 274. Apart from Markram, Bavuma contributed 61 runs before the tourists lost the contest by 95 runs.