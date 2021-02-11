Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host the first T20 International (T20I) of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday (February 11).

Recently, the hosts have defeated the visiting side by 2-0 in the Test series. Hence, Pakistan will be looking to continue their dominance at home over Proteas.

On the other hand, South Africa will be playing this series without most of their regular players. They were supposed to play the Test leg against Australia, but the series had been cancelled.

In the absence of Quinton de Kock, South Africa will be captained by wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen in the T20I series.

Pitch report:

The pitch is expected to be flat and good for run-scoring. However, fast bowlers have had descent support in the past. Dew will play its role so the toss shall be crucial.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 14 | Pakistan: 6 | South Africa: 8 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

Pakistan

The home team will miss Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz’s services, who were dropped for this series. Also, there’s no Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim as well.

Hasan Ali, who last played a white-ball international in the 2019 World Cup, is most likely to get a game after his outstanding comeback in the Test series.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir/ Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa

Amid the absence of main players, David Miller is expected to carry a lot of responsibility, who is the most experienced T20 player in the side.

George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lutho Sipamla are the only four players from the Test squad who will play the T20I leg.

SA XI: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon (wk), David Miller, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.