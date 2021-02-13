Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

The second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After winning the first game, the home team would aim to register a victory in the second to seal the series.

On the other hand, South Africa shall focus on making a comeback. They have never lost a T20I series to Pakistan and would hope to stay with this record.

Pitch report:

Generally, the track at Gaddafi Stadium tends to offer flat decks. However, in the previous game, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took out plenty of turns, so one may expect a similar display in the second T20I. Since it is another evening game, the dew will play its role.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 15 | Pakistan: 7 | South Africa: 8 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

Pakistan

Despite having a good Test series, Hasan Ali did not find a place in the playing XI of the first T20I. He might replace Mohammad Nawaz in the second contest. Nawaz did not have an impactful game in the series opener.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz/Hasan Ali.

South Africa

Without most of their first-choice players, the visitors displayed tremendous fight while chasing the competitive score in the first T20I. The only concern for them is to score runs in the middle-overs and tackle leg-spin of Usman Qadir. It is expected that the Proteas would stick to the same combination.

SA XI: Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala.