  • The Bangalore-based franchise shared the news on social media.

  • RCB, last month, released 10 players ahead of the players' auction for IPL 2021.

RCB appoints a new batting consultant for IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Pic Source: IPL T20)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced the appointment of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar as the new batting consultant for the upcoming season.

The Bangalore-based club shared the news on social media, expressing their delight following the addition of Bangar.

“We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! Welcome aboard, Coach!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowARoyalChallenger,” tweeted RCB.

Bangar will join an illustrious coaching staff which already has Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin bowling coach and Simon Katich as head coach.

“Delighted to add a coach of Sanjay Bangar’s experience to our existing coaching team led by head coach Simon Katich,” RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, said in a press release.

Talking about Bangar’s role in the franchise, Mike said that the former India batting coach will join the squad in their pre-season camps.

“Sanjay Bangar’s role as batting consultant will include working with our existing squad in camps in Bengaluru leading up to our full squad pre-IPL camp.

“We are very fortunate at RCB to now have Sanjay join Sriram and Simon as batting coaches who can offer superb knowledge and experience to our playing squad throughout the IPL,” concluded Hesson.

The players’ auction for the 2021 edition of IPL is slated to be held in Chennai on February 18.

