Rishabh Pant wins the ICC Player of the Month award for January 2021

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the first winner of the inaugural ICC Player of the Month award. The ICC announced the list of winners through their official Twitter handle on Monday.

These awards recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

“A month to remember Down Under for @RishabhPant17 and India. Congratulations to the inaugural winner of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award,” tweeted ICC.

A month to remember Down Under for @RishabhPant17 and India 🌏 Congratulations to the inaugural winner of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award 👏 📝 https://t.co/aMWlU9Xq6H pic.twitter.com/g7SQbvukh6 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Pant won the Player of the Month for January 2021 for his spectacular performances in the two Tests against Australia. He smashed 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane that led India to a noteworthy series win.

Commenting on his award win, Rishabh Pant said that contribution to team win is the ultimate reward for him. Pant dedicated his award to every member of Team India.

“I am delighted to be receiving the inaugural ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award. For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward, but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time. I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me,” said Pant as quoted by ICC.

Apart from Pant, South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021. She was rewarded for her incredible performances across three ODIs and two T20Is against Pakistan. Ismail picked up seven wickets in the ODI series, while five wickets in T20Is.