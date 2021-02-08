Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rishabh Pant to donate his entire match fee for rescue efforts

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has decided to donate his entire match fee of the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai to help the rescue efforts after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

As per media reports, at least 10 people have died, and several are still missing after a glacial a glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttrakhand which triggered massive flooding in various parts on Sunday.

Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and urged more people to help out the victims on Sunday.

“Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out,” tweeted Pant.

Pant also extended condolences to the families of those affected by the glacier burst.

“My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

Pant missed out to score a hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Test by nine runs. He smashed 91 off 88 deliveries laced up with nine fours and five sixes. The left-handed batsman also stitched a crucial 119-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (73) for the fifth wicket.

At stumps, India’s score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs.

Earlier, the visiting side posted 578 runs in their first innings, thanks to Joe Root’s fifth double ton in the longest format.