Ritika Sajdeh trolls husband Rohit Sharma after he shares a cheeky post about Ahmedabad pitch

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday shared a cheeky post about the much-talked-about Ahmedabad pitch.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh also took to Instagram to troll her husband over the never-ending debate about the spin-friendly pitches amid the ongoing four-match Test series between hosts India and hosts England.

Rohit has poked fun at the critics for undermining Team India’s massive win over Joe Root-led England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium through his social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a picture of himself while training for the last and final match of the Test series. “Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test,” the Mumbaikar captioned his post.

Rohit’s post can be considered an indirect dig at former cricketers and experts of the game, who started an unwanted debate about the pitch on offer at the world’s largest cricket ground.

However, Rohit’s wife Ritika took a hilarious dig at her husband on the photo and video-sharing platform.

“And you make fun of me for lazing around like this,” wrote Ritika.

Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also left a smiling emoji in reply to Ritika’s remark on Rohit’s photo.

In the third Test, Rohit posted the highest score by any batsman, slamming 66 runs off 96 balls during his side’s first innings.

The 10-wicket win in Ahmedabad helped India to take a 2-1 lead in the series while England lost their last chance to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After the match, Rohit had stated that a batsman needs to show intent to score runs in such conditions. Speaking at the virtual conference, he said, “When you are playing on a pitch like that, you need to have an intent and look to score runs as well. You can’t just keep blocking. As you saw that odd ball might just turn and odd ball might just skid on to stumps, when you play for turn.”