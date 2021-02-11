Road Safety World Series T20 to be played in Raipur from March 2 to 21

Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, TM Dilshan, Brett Lee and Jonty Rhodes will take the field once again as the Road Safety World Series T20′ gets underway from March 2 to 21.

The inaugural edition of the series was called off just after four matches last year on March 11 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the organisers of the tournament announced that all the remaining matches will be played in the newly-built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

“An array of stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and many more legends of five cricket playing nations – Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and India will be back in the field to recreate the magic of old in the annual T20 cricket tournament, organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country,” a media release said.

“As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this League aims to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads,” added the statement.

All matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST and fans can enjoy the live action on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, RISHTEY Cineplex and DD Sports along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners of the five-team competition.