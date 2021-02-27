Road Safety World Series 2021: Complete squads of all six teams

Cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes and Muttiah Muralitharan will return to the field once again as the Road Safety World Series bowls out in Raipur from March 2 to 21.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was postponed after just four games on March 11 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the ongoing India vs England Test series, tickets for only 50 per cent of the seats will be up for grabs in the Road Safety World Series.

Apart from India Legends, the other five teams taking part in the competition are Bangladesh Legends, England Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends.

Complete squads for the Road Safety World Series:

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony

South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.