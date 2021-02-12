Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan among six players to fail BCCI’s new 2 km run fitness test

Six Indian players including the likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have failed to pass the new 2-km run fitness test recently introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This test was organized by BCCI at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for players who are in contention for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

Samson along with Kishan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Siddarth Kaul and Jaydev Unadkat did not clear the test but is likely to get another shot at it. However, if they fail to pass it even in the second time, then their selection for the upcoming matches will be under threat.

“Since this is a new type of a fitness test, they will all get a second chance to clear it at a fresh date, after some gap. However, if they fail to clear it, then it puts their selection for the forthcoming white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs against England at home in doubt,” a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Virat Kohli and other senior players, presently playing in the Test series against England, have been exempted from the fitness-test due to their current schedule.

As per the report by TOI, captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are keen to make the 2-km run fitness-test mandatory for all players similar to the Yo-Yo test.

“A few fitness tests were conducted for around 20-odd cricketers who are in reckoning for the limited-overs series against England at home, and for the T20 World Cup in India later this year. Among these tests was the now-famous yo-yo test and the new ‘2km run’ fitness test,” the source added.

“In this test, a batsman, wicket-keeper or a spinner has to complete the 2-km distance in eight minutes and 30 seconds, while for a fast bowler, the benchmark is eight minutes and 15 seconds. Six of the players failed to clear these tests. Some players barely managed to complete the run.”