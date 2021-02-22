Sarah Taylor awestruck by Rashid Khan’s unique ‘Helicopter’ shot in PSL 2021

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is a high-class bowler, especially in the T20 format. He is known for trapping batsmen with his spectacular spin bowling and stunning variations. Apart from his top-class spin display, Rashid enjoys his batting as well.

More often than not, the Afghan star plays crucial cameos to entertain his fans. He is also very fond of hitting ‘Helicopter shots’ and likes to smash bowlers out of the park. Rashid exhibited his excellence with the willow once again in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

During the match against Peshawar Zalmi, the Afghan lad scored unbeaten 27 off 15 balls, including a winning six over midwicket that helped Lahore Qalandars win the contest on Sunday. Rashid’s splendid six was another version of ‘Helicopter Shot’ that came in the 19th over when Lahore needed four runs to register the victory.

The delivery was pitched outside off, but Rashid came near the ball and slapped it around the cow corner in a sitting position for a maximum.

Here is the video:

After watching the remarkable shot, England’s women cricket legend, Sarah Taylor, couldn’t stop herself from putting a reaction. She took to Twitter and asked Rashid to teach her the unique looking shot. Soon, Rashid replied to Sarah’s tweet and said he would surely teach her this shot.

Sure 🙈😂😂 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 21, 2021

After the match, Rashid, who will be playing in just one more PSL game before joining Afghanistan for the series against Zimbabwe, reacted to his incredible shot and termed it as a mini-helicopter.

“I call that shot the mini-helicopter; just try to go for it. The best thing is to finish it off with the bat, and I got an opportunity today,” said Rashid as quoted by Hindustan Times.