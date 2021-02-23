Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga announces his retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka left-handed opening batsman Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday (February 23). He last played an ODI on the Sri Lanka tour of South Africa in 2019.

“As the good old saying goes “All good things must come to an end”, I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my International Cricket Career after over 15 years of giving the game my all.

“I leave behind a road travelled with fond memories and great friendships. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and the trust vested in me.

“I am grateful to the many cricket loving fans, friends and my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career.

“Your well-wishes and messages of encouragement was easily the drive behind my ambition. For that I thank you call, and I wish you well. I would like to wish Sri Lanka Cricket all the very best for the future and I am hopeful that the team will bounce back strong soon,” the 36-year-old wrote in his retirement post on Twitter.

I have decided to retire from international cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/xTocDusW8A — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) February 23, 2021

Tharanga played 31 Tests, scoring 1754 runs and clubbed 407 runs in 26 T20Is. However, it’s in ODIs that he enjoyed more success – he played 235 ODIs, scoring 6951 runs and 15 centuries, including a career-best of 174 not out against India in Kingston in 2013.

Tharanga also captained Sri Lanka for a brief period in 2017, and finished his career as the Islanders fifth-highest centurion in the 50-overs format, behind Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene.