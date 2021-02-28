Sune Luus to captain South Africa Women in the upcoming series against India

Cricket South Africa have named a mostly unchanged Proteas squad for the upcoming series against India Women. Sune Luus, who captained the side to ODI and T20I series wins over Pakistan at home last month, will continue to lead the squad.

The experienced duo of Dane Van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon continues to miss out from selection to the national team due to lower-back injuries.

The South African contingent landed in India on Saturday (February 27) and will now be in quarantine for six days, before taking on the Women in Blue in the first ODI on March 7. The five-match ODI series and the subsequent three-T20I leg will be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions,” said South Africa head coach Hilton Moreeng in a statement.

“India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”

South Africa Women squad for India tour: Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.