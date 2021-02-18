Twitter erupts as Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy in IPL’s history

  • Rajasthan Royals bought Chris Morris in IPL 2021 auction.

  • Morris became the most expensive buy in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals bought Chris Morris in IPL 2021 auction (Image Source: Twitter)

The players’ auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is currently taking place in Chennai. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL after he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Morris got the battle going between Mumbai Indians (MI) and his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Neither of the teams showed signs of backing down as the bid went across 10 crore. Then, Royals entered the bidding war and took it beyond INR 13.25 crore, and that’s when Punjab Kings (PK) joined the party with a bid of INR 13.50 crore.

The bid quickly went beyond INR 16 crore, and finally, Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history as Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

