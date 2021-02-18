Twitter erupts as Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy in IPL’s history

The players’ auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is currently taking place in Chennai. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL after he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Morris got the battle going between Mumbai Indians (MI) and his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Neither of the teams showed signs of backing down as the bid went across 10 crore. Then, Royals entered the bidding war and took it beyond INR 13.25 crore, and that’s when Punjab Kings (PK) joined the party with a bid of INR 13.50 crore.

The bid quickly went beyond INR 16 crore, and finally, Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history as Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

God’s in his Heaven and @Tipo_Morris Chris Morris ki #PawriHoRaiHai – he’s now the most expensive player ever in the history of @IPL #IPLAuction — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris is now going to be the highest open-market valued player in IPL history. A guy who averages fewer than 10 runs per match with the bat and goes at close to 8 runs per over with the ball in his T20 career. #IPLAuction — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 18, 2021

Looks like @Tipo_Morris has gone from Tipo Morris to Tipo Sultan post the #IPL2021Auction — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 18, 2021

Most expensive buy EVER in any #IPLAuction Chris Morris to RR for 16.25 crores Only Virat Kohli has ever held a higher salary package EVER in the history of IPL – 17 cr. https://t.co/O3y4fiR4yh — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris base price of 75lakh. Goes to Rajasthan Royals for 16.25cr. He has now received the highest ever bid for a foreigner. And highest ever bid in auction. Goes past Pat Cummins who got 15.5cr last year from KKR. Also goes past Yuvraj Singh 16cr #IPLAuction2021 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 18, 2021

Casino Royale at #IPLAuction for Morris. Already bid is too high, it's down to ego wars now. — cricBC (@cricBC) February 18, 2021

Last year Aussie Pat Cummins went for Rs 15.5 crore.

This year Chris Morris Rs 16.25 crore (the most expensive buy ever!)#IPL2021#IPLAuction2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy ever in #IPLAuction history!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💰 16.25 CR ➡️ RR#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris for this 16.25 crores tells you the price tag is dictated not by talent but what and who are available. Had it been a full auction he wouldn’t fetch half of this. @IPL #IPL2021Auction — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris becomes the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris sold at price of 16.25cr .

Le Chris – pic.twitter.com/ZoQHnvjIhO — Fanta Yogi 🏹( shweta's BF ) (@tweet_of_fanta) February 18, 2021