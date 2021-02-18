Twitter erupts as Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy in IPL’s history

The players’ auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is currently taking place in Chennai. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL after he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Morris got the battle going between Mumbai Indians (MI) and his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Neither of the teams showed signs of backing down as the bid went across 10 crore. Then, Royals entered the bidding war and took it beyond INR 13.25 crore, and that’s when Punjab Kings (PK) joined the party with a bid of INR 13.50 crore.
The bid quickly went beyond INR 16 crore, and finally, Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history as Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore.
After an intense bidding war, @Tipo_Morris heads to @rajasthanroyals for INR 16.25 Cr. 😎🔥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
Here is how Twitter reacted:
THE MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER IN #IPL HISTORY IS NOW A ROYAL!!!
WELCOME, CHRIS MORRIS! 🥳#HallaBol | #IPLAuction | #IPL2021 | @Tipo_Morris
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
God’s in his Heaven and @Tipo_Morris Chris Morris ki #PawriHoRaiHai – he’s now the most expensive player ever in the history of @IPL #IPLAuction
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris is now going to be the highest open-market valued player in IPL history.
A guy who averages fewer than 10 runs per match with the bat and goes at close to 8 runs per over with the ball in his T20 career. #IPLAuction
— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 18, 2021
Morris goes to RR for 1625L!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/aAELLsWUwv
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2021
Looks like @Tipo_Morris has gone from Tipo Morris to Tipo Sultan post the #IPL2021Auction
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris creates history in the #IPLAuction ever! 👏
He goes to #RR for a whooping 16.25 CR 💰#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPLAuction2021
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 18, 2021
Most expensive buy EVER in any #IPLAuction
Chris Morris to RR for 16.25 crores
Only Virat Kohli has ever held a higher salary package EVER in the history of IPL – 17 cr. https://t.co/O3y4fiR4yh
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris base price of 75lakh. Goes to Rajasthan Royals for 16.25cr. He has now received the highest ever bid for a foreigner. And highest ever bid in auction. Goes past Pat Cummins who got 15.5cr last year from KKR. Also goes past Yuvraj Singh 16cr #IPLAuction2021
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 18, 2021
Casino Royale at #IPLAuction for Morris. Already bid is too high, it's down to ego wars now.
— cricBC (@cricBC) February 18, 2021
Last year Aussie Pat Cummins went for Rs 15.5 crore.
This year Chris Morris Rs 16.25 crore (the most expensive buy ever!)#IPL2021#IPLAuction2021
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy ever in #IPLAuction history!!!!!!!!!!!!!
💰 16.25 CR ➡️ RR#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris for this 16.25 crores tells you the price tag is dictated not by talent but what and who are available. Had it been a full auction he wouldn’t fetch half of this. @IPL #IPL2021Auction
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 18, 2021
#ChrisMorris to everyone right now 🤯🤯#IPLAuction #SRH https://t.co/nADjKr6fn8 pic.twitter.com/1N5C4GwqjU
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris becomes the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris sold at price of 16.25cr .
Le Chris – pic.twitter.com/ZoQHnvjIhO
— Fanta Yogi 🏹( shweta's BF ) (@tweet_of_fanta) February 18, 2021
RR after buying Chris morris for 16.25 cr :#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/HS5Zx81byz
— Rohit🤙🏻💥 (@sarcasterrk) February 18, 2021
When you were planning to buy Chris Morris at a lower price. #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/wUR787ADwh
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021