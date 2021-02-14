Twitter reactions: David Miller heroics in vain as Pakistan win 3rd T20I to seal the series

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the third and final T20I by four wickets to seal the three-match series 2-1. With that Pakistan also became the first Asian team to win a T20I series against South Africa in home conditions.

After winning the toss, the hosts asked the visitors to bat first, and the decision went in their favour as Proteas lost seven wickets for just 65 runs in 10.4 overs. Debutant Zahid Mahmood did the magic with his spectacular bowling. He picked up three wickets for 40 in his quota of 4 overs.

Then, South Africa’s most experienced T20 player David Miller stepped up to the occasion and did the impossible. The left-handed batsman smashed Pakistan bowlers across the ground and took the team’s total to 164/8. Miller scored unbeaten 85 runs from just 45 deliveries with the help of five fours and seven humungous sixes.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a good start after their Mohammed Rizwan (42), and Haider Ali (15) added 51 runs for the opening wicket before Tabraiz Shamsi cleaned up Ali.

Shamsi did not stop there as he picked two more wickets in the form of Rizwan and Hussain Talat (5). Soon, Dwaine Pretorius, who was the hero of the second match, showed his bowling skills and got the big fish when he dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a well-made 44 runs.

The home side then lost wickets of Asif Ali (7) and Faheem Ashraf (10), and as it appeared that South Africa might take the game from there, the pair of Mohammad Nawaz (18 no) and Hasan Ali (20 no) ended all the hopes of the tourists. The duo formed an unbeaten stand of 32 runs to take their side over the finish line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations Team pakistan winning the T20 series vs South Africa 👏🏼👍🏼. @iMRizwanPak was brilliant through out the series & without any doubt deserve MOS award 👍🏼👏🏼. @mnawaz94 proved his worth as an allrounder & awarded MOM 👍🏼👏🏼. @RealHa55an 👍🏼👏🏼 Star 🌟 is back pic.twitter.com/8P8LjZUCUA — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 14, 2021

Congratulations @TheRealPCB on the T20 series win 👏👏

thumbs up for @iMRizwanPak on his amazing form throughout the series.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/W7HThoSvgx — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) February 14, 2021

SA lose their first ever T20 series in Asia. Excellent win for Pakistan. Rizwan was brilliant in this series. Amazing consistency. Babar played a crucial knock. Nawaz and Hasan finished well — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 14, 2021

Pakistan have become the first team to win 100 Men's T20 Internationals. #PakvRSA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 14, 2021

Many thanks Phehlukwayo #PAKvRSA — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 14, 2021

Marvelous Miller leads one of the best recoveries in a T20i. #PAKvsSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 14, 2021

Picking Rizwan as Man of the Series must have been the easiest decision to make for the adjudicators. How he has changed his style in power play is befitting. Progressive behaviour. Proven wrong about Rizwan succeeding in T20 Is is pure delight. His is the precedence to follow. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) February 14, 2021

Zahid Mahmood deserves this and more. I know the pitch is supportive for spinners but regardless, Zahid is a really high quality leggie. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) February 14, 2021

Hasan Ali the finisher for Pakistan – unbeaten 20 from just 7 balls including 1 four and 2 sixes helped Pakistan to beat South Africa by 4 wickets and won the T20 series 2-1. Earlier, they won the Test series 2-0. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/MmVgmojGko — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 14, 2021

Pakistan have done it 🔥 Hasan Ali slams a six to wrap up a 2-1 series win with eight balls remaining 🙌#PAKvSA | https://t.co/yCpa5Fvdbm pic.twitter.com/Vt3nSKMd5A — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

Yesterday M. Rizwan found himself in a situation having started with a SR of 188 in the power play slumped to 127 since none rallied around him. David Miller today saw the events replicated here ran through it single handed. Sheer class David Miller @iRashidLatif68 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) February 14, 2021

Wow. David Miller single-handedly brought that innings back from the dead. After the Pakistani bowlers tightened the screws and a one sided game seemed a certainty, Miller's 85 from 45 got South Africa to 164. Pakistan will have to work hard to win this series. Game on! #PAKvSA — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 14, 2021

What an innings from David Miller. He scored a tremendous 85 in just 45 balls. Came in when South Africa were at 46/4 soon followed by 65/7, but he didn't give up at his end. His knock takes South Africa to 164. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2021

Pakistan have become the first team to reach the milestone of 100 wins in T20Is. They have won 99 games outright and 1 match via a super over #Cricket #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 14, 2021