Twitter reactions: David Miller heroics in vain as Pakistan win 3rd T20I to seal the series

  • Pakistan defeated South Africa in the 3rd T20I on Sunday.

  • Mohammad Nawaz was named Player of the Match.

Pakistan beat South Africa in 3rd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the third and final T20I by four wickets to seal the three-match series 2-1. With that Pakistan also became the first Asian team to win a T20I series against South Africa in home conditions.

After winning the toss, the hosts asked the visitors to bat first, and the decision went in their favour as Proteas lost seven wickets for just 65 runs in 10.4 overs. Debutant Zahid Mahmood did the magic with his spectacular bowling. He picked up three wickets for 40 in his quota of 4 overs.

Then, South Africa’s most experienced T20 player David Miller stepped up to the occasion and did the impossible. The left-handed batsman smashed Pakistan bowlers across the ground and took the team’s total to 164/8. Miller scored unbeaten 85 runs from just 45 deliveries with the help of five fours and seven humungous sixes.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a good start after their Mohammed Rizwan (42), and Haider Ali (15) added 51 runs for the opening wicket before Tabraiz Shamsi cleaned up Ali.

Shamsi did not stop there as he picked two more wickets in the form of Rizwan and Hussain Talat (5). Soon, Dwaine Pretorius, who was the hero of the second match, showed his bowling skills and got the big fish when he dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a well-made 44 runs.

The home side then lost wickets of Asif Ali (7) and Faheem Ashraf (10), and as it appeared that South Africa might take the game from there, the pair of Mohammad Nawaz (18 no) and Hasan Ali (20 no) ended all the hopes of the tourists. The duo formed an unbeaten stand of 32 runs to take their side over the finish line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
