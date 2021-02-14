Twitter reactions: Dwaine Pretorius’ fifer inspire South Africa to beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

South Africa defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to level the three-match series 1-1.

Proteas Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius was the main highlight in the match after he recorded the best figures in the shortest format to help his team dominate the hosts. The 31-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul for 17 runs to keep Pakistan down to 144/7 in 20 overs. Previously, medium-pacer Ryan McLaren achieved the best figures for South Africa when he claimed 5/19 against West Indies in 2010.

Mohammad Rizwan, who smashed a splendid century in the series opener, shined with the willow once again as he top-scored for Pakistan with 51 runs off 41 balls. He slammed seven boundaries, including and a six. Apart from Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf score a quickfire 12-ball 30 not out.

In reply, Pite van Biljon (42) and Reeza Hendricks (42) took South Africa over the finish line in 16.2 overs. However, they got off to a poor start after Pakistan’s lanky paceman Shaheen Afridi drew the first blood by dismissing Janneman Malan on the second ball of the innings. Afridi continued the momentum and removed Jon-Jon Smuts in his following over.

Then, Hendricks and Biljon steadied the ship and formed a much-needed 77-run partnership for the third wicket before both fell in successive overs. Hendricks smashed three sixes and as many fours in his 30-ball 42 run knock. He was finally caught off leg-spinner Usman Qadir in the 12th over.

In the very next over, Mohammad Nawaz sent Biljon back to the pavilion. The batsman slammed two sixes and three fours during his 42 run inning.

Experienced lad David Miller (25 not out) and Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen (17 not out) added unbeaten stand of 40 runs for the fifth wicket to get their team across the line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Dwaine Pretorius 5-17 today – Best figures for RSA in T20Is

– Best figures vs PAK in T20Is

– First ever T20I 5-for in Pakistan#PakvRSA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 13, 2021

Dwaine Pretorius makes it all to play for with his record-breaking figures in the second T20I against Pakistan 🎯#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/s1WDgxlpBi — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2021

Crushing win for South Africa. Ruthlessly efficient, and well-deserved #PAKvSA — Fawad Ahmad (@Fawad086) February 13, 2021

Once again very well played @iMRizwanPak good job & what an amazing bowling Dwaine Pretorius 5-17 best ever bowling figure in T20 for @OfficialCSA #PAKvSA — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 13, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan last 10 scores for Pakistan: 51, 104*, 18, 115*, 33, 61, 10, 71, 60 and 89#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 13, 2021

I would have played an extra spinner, selected Sohaib Maqsood and made a turner.. Batting was disappointing!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 13, 2021

A well deserved win for South Africa. Took advantage of winning the toss, put in a disciplined performance with the ball and took advantage of Pakistan's lapses to even the series 1-1. If only there was an experienced player available who could help steady that middle order… — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 13, 2021

A wicket maiden by Shaheen Afridi 👏👏#PAKvSA — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 13, 2021

First T20I loss at home for Babar Azam as a Captain! His T20I record at home: Win vs. 🇧🇩

Win vs. 🇧🇩

Win vs. 🇿🇼

Win vs. 🇿🇼

Win vs. 🇿🇼

Win vs. 🇿🇦

Lost vs. 🇿🇦#PAKvSA | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/JBtsFo0pDa — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 13, 2021

South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets and level the T20 series 1-1 with decider to be played on Sunday. Star of the match was Pretorius with 5 wickets and key finishing from Miller – Klaasen made it easy for South Africa. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2021

In just 13 T20I matches of his career, Dwaine Pretorius recorded his top score of 77* and best bowling figures of 5/17. Among all players who took a five-wicket haul in T20Is, only Shakib Al Hasan has a higher score with the bat (82).#SAvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 13, 2021

Congratulations South Africa .Player of the match Dwaine Pretorius!#PAKvSA | pic.twitter.com/h3Brwi4Ww6 — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) February 13, 2021

Great bowling performance from Dwaine Pretorius who now has the best bowling figures by a South African men's player in T20 Internationals. All set for a fab finale on Valentines Day tomorrow #PAKvSA — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 13, 2021