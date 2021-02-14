Twitter reactions: Dwaine Pretorius’ fifer inspire South Africa to beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

  • South Africa defeated Pakistan in the second T20I.

  • Dwaine Pretorius picked up career-best figures for South Africa.

Dwaine Pretorius shine as South Africa beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)

South Africa defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to level the three-match series 1-1.

Proteas Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius was the main highlight in the match after he recorded the best figures in the shortest format to help his team dominate the hosts. The 31-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul for 17 runs to keep Pakistan down to 144/7 in 20 overs. Previously, medium-pacer Ryan McLaren achieved the best figures for South Africa when he claimed 5/19 against West Indies in 2010.

Mohammad Rizwan, who smashed a splendid century in the series opener, shined with the willow once again as he top-scored for Pakistan with 51 runs off 41 balls. He slammed seven boundaries, including and a six. Apart from Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf score a quickfire 12-ball 30 not out.

In reply, Pite van Biljon (42) and Reeza Hendricks (42) took South Africa over the finish line in 16.2 overs. However, they got off to a poor start after Pakistan’s lanky paceman Shaheen Afridi drew the first blood by dismissing Janneman Malan on the second ball of the innings. Afridi continued the momentum and removed Jon-Jon Smuts in his following over.

Then, Hendricks and Biljon steadied the ship and formed a much-needed 77-run partnership for the third wicket before both fell in successive overs. Hendricks smashed three sixes and as many fours in his 30-ball 42 run knock. He was finally caught off leg-spinner Usman Qadir in the 12th over.

In the very next over, Mohammad Nawaz sent Biljon back to the pavilion. The batsman slammed two sixes and three fours during his 42 run inning.

Experienced lad David Miller (25 not out) and Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen (17 not out) added unbeaten stand of 40 runs for the fifth wicket to get their team across the line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

