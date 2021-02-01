Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reveal their daughter’s name, share first photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have revealed the name of their daughter.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11.

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife of Team India captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, took to Twitter to share their baby girl’s first photo.

“We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes,” wrote Anushka.

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

“Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

This was the first time that the couple, who got married in Italy on December 11, 2017, has announced the name of their daughter.

Anushka and Virat had earlier sent a note to the paparazzi in Mumbai, requesting them not to carry pictures of their baby. “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” read an excerpt from their statement.

Currently, Virat is gearing up for the four-match Test series against England, starting from February 05 in Chennai. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai before the action moves to Ahmedabad for the final two encounters.