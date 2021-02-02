WATCH: Ben Cutting hits Morne Morkel for a gigantic six in BBL 10 Knockout

Ben Cutting hit a massive six during Sydney Thunder versus Brisbane Heat clash.

Heat defeated Thunder to qualify for the Challenger game.

The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 has reached the business end with only two matches left in the tournament. Sydney Sixers are already in the final where they will meet the winner of the Challenger game.

Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will face each other on Thursday (February 04) in the Challenger match, and winner of this game will qualify for the season finale.

Recently, in the Knockout contest, Heat defeated Sydney Thunder to book a place in the Challenger. During the game, Chris Lynn-led side chased down the target of 159 with five balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant 74-run knock by Sam Heazlett.

The contest also witnessed a cameo by Ben Cutting, who scored unbeaten 34 runs from 18 balls with a scintillating strike-rate of 188 to take Thunder at a competitive total.

Cutting smashed four sixes during his short yet entertaining inning. One of those maximums went out of the ground at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

It all happened in the 18th over of Thunder innings bowled by veteran pacer Morne Morkel. The right-armer bowled a length delivery, Cutting sat back in his crease and clubbed it over deep square leg for an enormous six.

Here is the video:

Apart from Cutting, Thunder opener Usman Khawaja smashed 28 off 30 balls, skipper Callum Ferguson scored 25 from 20 deliveries and wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings made 34 off 24 balls.

For Heat, pacer Mark Steketee and spinner Mitchell Swepson bagged two wickets each while Ben Laughlin, Marnus Labuschagne, and Morkel picked up one scalp each.

In reply, Heat chased down the target in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Joe Denly (0) and skipper Lynn (10) failed to contribute much from the willow.

However, Labuschagne, Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson contributed well enough to take the team over the finish line. Labuschagne got run out on 32 after forming a much-needed 56 partnership for the third wicket with Heazlett.

Then, Heazlett (74 no) and Peirson (43 no) added an unbeaten 92-run stand for the fourth wicket to take their side home.