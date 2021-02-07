IND vs ENG: WATCH – Ben Stokes’ shocking reaction after Rohit Sharma drops a sitter on Day 2 of 1st Test

Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch on Day 2 of the first Test.

England ended the second day with 555/8 on the scoreboard.

England exhibited top-class batting in the ongoing first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visiting side finished Day 2 with 555 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

During the days play, English tailender Dom Bess was dropped on 19 by Rohit Sharma. It all happened in the 175th over of the match, when Bess came down the track and tried chipping the ball over Rohit.

The ball came at a decent height, but Rohit, who was positioned at a short mid-wicket, dropped an absolute dolly to give Bess a lifeline.

Washington Sundar, who bowled the delivery, couldn’t help but just smile. Skipper Virat Kohli also looked a bit unhappy. However, Ben Stokes’ reaction which caught everyone’s attention.

Stokes looked stunned while sitting in the dressing room and was seen saying something to his teammates in disbelief.

Here is the video:

Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch 😳

See the reaction of ben stokes and Kohli 😃 pic.twitter.com/YqBVeLpzx4 — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) February 6, 2021

The tourists are in a strong position in the match thanks to Joe Root’s heroics with the willow. The English captain converted his century into a double hundred and led his troops from the front. Stokes also contributed with crucial 82 off 118 to help his side. At stumps, Bess and Jack Leach had formed an unbeaten 30-run partnership off 66 balls.

After the end of the day, Stokes while speaking in the virtual press conference said that England would look to bat for another one hour on Day 3.

“There were no thoughts whatsoever of a declaration tonight because I’ll be stupid if we won the toss and bat first, you just get as many runs as you can out here in India. And if we can bat for another hour tomorrow, you know, we would be very happy with that,” said Stokes.