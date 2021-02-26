WATCH: James Neesham hits a reverse scoop off Daniel Sams in 2nd T20I against Australia

In the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series against Australia, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham first scored a quickfire 45 not out and then defended 15 runs in the final over to win the game for his side.

Promoted to No. 4, Neesham hit his first three deliveries for consecutive sixes to continue the quick run-scoring process after opening batsman Martin Guptill’s dismissal – 97 off 50 balls.

The highlight of Neesham’s 16-ball knock was laced with a reverse scoop which he hit off Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams in the last over of NZ innings. Neesham, who smashed six sixes in the match, changed his position and opened the bat’s face towards the third-man, guiding the ball over the keeper for a maximum.

Here’s the video:

New Zealand eventually finished their innings on a strong total of 219/7 in 20 overs.

That Jimmy Neesham shot is the very definition of ridiculous. 😍 #NZvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 25, 2021

Chasing 220, the Aussies looked dead and buried as they lost their six wickets for just 113.

But then, Marcus Stoinis (78 off 37) and Sams (41 off 15) combined for a record seventh-wicket T20I partnership. They took Australia to within 15 runs for victory off the final over, but Stoinis and Sams were dismissed of the first and fifth ball, respectively, and the tourists fell five runs short of the target.