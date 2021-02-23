WATCH: Rishabh Pant scares Virat Kohli with ‘Spidey’ drone while Ravichandran Ashwin tries to catch it

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted having fun on the eve of the third Test against England at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pant tried his hands at the drone camera during a practice session. In the video shared by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Pant can be seen holding the remote in his hands with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smiling as the drone hovers above head coach Ravi Shastri, who was presumably addressing the squad at the end of the training session.

The camera then moved above veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who tried to take down the device with his bat. Off-spinner and the ‘Player of the Match’ in the second Test, Ravichandran Ashwin was also be seen trying his best to grab the drone.

However, the greatest moment of the video came around the 13-second mark when Pant made the drone fly above skipper Virat Kohli, who was completely taken off-guard and captured on the camera flinching.

Here’s the video:

Pulls off brilliant catches & stumpings 👍

Hits big sixes with ease 💪@RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera. 👌👌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vRW6oslCrg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2021

With the four-match Test series locked at 1-1, the remaining two Tests hold the key as there is the ICC World Test Championship final at stake. India levelled the four-match series with a record win over England at Chepauk in the second Test.

Earlier, Pant took to Twitter to reveal that he calls the drone camera ‘Spidey’.

“I’ve spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey,” Pant has tweeted on Monday.