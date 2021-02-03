WATCH: Virat Kohli plays an imaginary ‘Helicopter’ shot during the practice session

Virat Kohli mimics MS Dhoni's Helicopter shot during the warm-up session.

The first Test between India and England is starting from February 05 in Chennai.

The Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, is back with his squad after taking a paternity leave during India’s tour of Australia. The Indian team has completed the mandatory six days of the quarantine before stepping out for practice sessions.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team practising at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the first Test against England, starting from Friday (February 05).

In the video skipper Kohli could be seen having fun while playing football with his teammates. It was during this session, the-32-year did something which attracted the attention of many fans.

Around the 26 second mark of the video, Kohli could be seen shadow-practising one of the top-selling shots in the fascinating game’s history – the ‘Helicopter Shot’. Not to mention, the ‘Helicopter Shot’ was commercialized by none other than the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here is the video:

Team bonding 🤜🤛

Regroup after quarantine ✅

A game of footvolley 👍#TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. 😎🙌 – by @RajalArora #INDvENG Watch the full video 🎥👉 https://t.co/fp19jq1ZTI pic.twitter.com/wWLAhZcdZk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

India and England to fight for Test Championship Final

Both India and England are set to face off in a four-match Test series, with the first two scheduled in Chennai and the final two games in Ahmedabad.

A spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is at stake for both teams. New Zealand have already qualified for the WTC finals after Australia postponed their tour to South Africa.

India are the table toppers in WTC standings and have to win with a minimum of 2-0 against England to book a place in WTC final.

On the other hand, Joe Root and Co. need to defeat India by 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to meet the Black Caps for the WTC final in Lords, scheduled to occur between June 18 and June 22.