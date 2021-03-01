Aaron Finch’s wife Amy faces online threats after Aussie skipper’s poor show vs New Zealand

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch‘s wife Amy Finch has revealed she has been receiving threats of violence and sexual assault on social media concerning her husband’s poor performances on the pitch.

Finch, who is currently leading Australia in the T20I series against New Zealand, has been struggling with the willow and not scoring runs. The southpaw has been severely criticised for his poor outings. He has amassed 495 runs at an average of 17.06 in his last 29 T20 outings, including international cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Big Bash League (BBL) matches.

On Thursday (February 25), Finch only managed to score 12 runs during Australia’s 4-run loss against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, following which trolls targeted Amy. She took to Instagram and shared some screenshots of offensive comments on her post and detailed how she has been receiving abuse and threats for a while now.

“Part of me doesn’t want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often! I don’t appreciate it, neither does my husband, who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs,” Amy wrote in her Instagram story.

“Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go and get a bloody life. This isn’t even one of the worst that has come my way, but I’ve had enough! “ she added.

Finch has so far scored 13 runs in two games for Australia in the ongoing T20I series against Kiwis. He will be hoping to make a grand return in the third T20I, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 03). Australia are presently trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after two back-to-back defeats.