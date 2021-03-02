‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Glenn Maxwell reacts after Aaron Finch’s wife Amy faces online threats

Aaron Finch’s wife Amy Griffiths, through her Instagram stories, has revealed that has been was been receiving “direct threats of violence and sexual assault” on social media.

“Tell your husband to step up his captaincy bloody loser f**king a**hole b*tch because of him I lost all my money,” a person commented on one of Amy’s post.

Sharing the comment Mrs Finch wrote: “Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go get a bloody life. This isn’t even one of the worst that has come my way but I’ve had enough!”

“I have a pretty thick skin and can generally ignore them but recently there have been direct threats of violence and sexual assault,” she wrote.

“You name it, I’ve heard it. It’s gotten to a point where it needs to be called out because ignoring it doesn’t stop these people. NOBODY deserves that sort of language to be directed at them!” Amy added.

These comments were made on Amy’s Instagram account because her husband Aaron, who was the highest run-getter in the ODI series against India, has been going through a lean patch. The 34-year-old failed to perform with the willow in BBL 2020-21 and has scored just 179 runs in his last 13 international innings at an average of 13.76.

Reacting to the news report shared by Fox Cricket on Twitter, Finch’s close friend and teammate Glenn Maxwell has asked people to stop doing all these things as it is “absolutely pathetic”. The Victorian also added that as human beings, one must practice being a half-decent one. He concluded by terming it as “absolutely disgraceful”.