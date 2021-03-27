After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening. The 38-year-old was part of team India Legends in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar, who led the side to the title triumph, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in the day.

The tournament was played to spread awareness about road safety measures and featured some of the biggest names in world cricket like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes to name a few.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Yusuf wrote in his Twitter post.

Irfan Pathan, Yusuf’s younger brother, wished him a speedy recovery from the infection.

“Get well soon Lala. I’m sure you will be fit and fine soon,” tweeted Irfan.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla also wished Yusuf on Twitter. He wrote: “Get well soon tiger.”