After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Yusuf Pathan tested positive for novel coronavirus.

  • "Get well soon Lala": Irfan Pathan

Yusuf Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening. The 38-year-old was part of team India Legends in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar, who led the side to the title triumph, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in the day.

The tournament was played to spread awareness about road safety measures and featured some of the biggest names in world cricket like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes to name a few.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Yusuf wrote in his Twitter post.

Irfan Pathan, Yusuf’s younger brother, wished him a speedy recovery from the infection.

“Get well soon Lala. I’m sure you will be fit and fine soon,” tweeted Irfan.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla also wished Yusuf on Twitter. He wrote: “Get well soon tiger.”

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Yusuf Pathan

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.