Suresh Raina, Shoaib Malik and other cricketers wish Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery from COVID-19

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In his social media, Tendulkar revealed that he is quarantined at home and that the other family members have tested negative for the infection.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” the Mumbaikar wrote in his Twitter post.

Soon after Tendulkar shared the news with his fans, the cricket fraternity wished Master Blaster a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Paji. Wishing you a speedy recovery! Take good care of yourself,” Suresh Raina, his former India teammate, wrote.

“Get Well Soon,” tweeted the ex-Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity wished Tendulkar:

Get well soon Paji. Wishing you a speedy recovery! Take good care of yourself. https://t.co/VXjNDKU4of — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 27, 2021

Get Well Soon 👍 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 27, 2021

Wishing well and a very speedy recovery to my man @sachin_rt. Get well soon little master. You have prayers of billions around the world. — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 27, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Sach🤗 https://t.co/NoBMGkbOxg — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 27, 2021

Take care Paaji! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 27, 2021

Get well soon sir — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 27, 2021

Wish you a speedy recovery Master 🏏 — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) March 27, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care @sachin_rt Paji. Hope you hit the virus out of the park just like your upper cut. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon paaji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon sir 🤗 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 27, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery paaji🙏 Get well soon. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 27, 2021

Get well soon paji🙏🙏🙏 — munaf patel (@munafpa99881129) March 27, 2021

Tendulkar was the captain of team India Legends, who recently won the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series in Raipur after beating Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

The Master Blaster clubbed 223 runs from 7 matches in the T20 tournament with the highest score of 65.