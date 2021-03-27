Suresh Raina, Shoaib Malik and other cricketers wish Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery from COVID-19

  • Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Cricket fraternity wished Master Blaster a speedy recovery.

Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 (Pic Source: Twitter)
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In his social media, Tendulkar revealed that he is quarantined at home and that the other family members have tested negative for the infection.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” the Mumbaikar wrote in his Twitter post.

Soon after Tendulkar shared the news with his fans, the cricket fraternity wished Master Blaster a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Paji. Wishing you a speedy recovery! Take good care of yourself,” Suresh Raina, his former India teammate, wrote.

“Get Well Soon,” tweeted the ex-Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity wished Tendulkar:

Tendulkar was the captain of team India Legends, who recently won the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series in Raipur after beating Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

The Master Blaster clubbed 223 runs from 7 matches in the T20 tournament with the highest score of 65.

