Alex Hartley lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for his interesting tweet on Women’s cricket

England women cricketer Alex Hartley has heaped praises on India men’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his tweet regarding the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women on Sunday. Hartley lauded the Tamil Nadu cricketer for keeping an interest in women’s cricket.

Ashwin is currently enjoying an off time from international cricket after an extraordinary campaign for his side in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The offie, who is also known for his brilliant cricketing analysis, often shares opinion concerning all the happenings around the world of cricket.

On Sunday, the Chennai-lad took to Twitter and asked how to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt – opening batter of South Africa Women’s team – who has performed well against India in the ongoing T20I series. Ashwin wrote: “What is the procedure to get Laura out now? Can u send a soft signal to her? #INDvSA.”

What is the procedure to get Laura out now? Can u send a soft signal to her? #INDvSA https://t.co/hKv0XHFG4s — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 21, 2021

Hartley took cognizance of Ashwin’s post and lauded the veteran Indian off-spinner. She also hoped that other star players would follow Ashwin soon and show interest in Women’s cricket.

“This… this is what we like to see. This is what matters; this is everything. A genuine interest in the women’s game!! Bravo @ashwinravi99, others will follow,” tweeted Hartley.

This… this is what we like to see.

This is what matters, this is everything. A genuine interest in the women’s game!! Bravo 👏🏽👏🏽 @ashwinravi99 🤞🏽 others will follow. https://t.co/qEsFAhSMBS — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 21, 2021

Speaking about Wolvaardt’s sensational batting, the Cape Town batswoman took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. She remained unbeaten on 53 ( off 39 balls) as South Africa won the contest by six wickets. The victory also helped the visitors to clinch the series 2-0 with one game still remaining.

Earlier, the Proteas have also won the five-match ODI series 4-1.