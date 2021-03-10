An old tweet of Jasprit Bumrah’s bride-to-be Sanjana Ganesan resurfaces on social media

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to tie the knot with Star Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in the upcoming weekend. The date hasn’t be confirmed, but as per media reports, the wedding ceremony will take place in Goa either on March 14 or March 15.

Bumrah had asked the BCCI for a leave from the remainder of the England tour due to “personal reasons”. However, a BCCI source told ANI that the speedster has informed the board that he is getting married and has taken the leave to prepare for the big day.

Bumrah will miss the entire T20I and ODI series against England starting March 12.

According to some sources, Bumrah will reach his wedding destination via Mumbai with his mother Daljit and elder sister Juhika. Only 20 guests from either side would be present at Bumrah’s wedding ceremony, which will strictly have a ‘no phone policy’.

Though it might take a few more days for the entire matter to become official, fans have started to wish the couple on social media. In fact, an old tweet of Sanjana has resurfaced in which the sports anchor was talking about Bumrah.

“Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike,” Sanjana had tweeted while sharing a post on Bumrah’s pictures from a Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike. 🙊😋#AUSvIND https://t.co/e0kmWVNCHR — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) January 10, 2021

As for Sanjana, she has covered many international matches and has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) family during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sanjana had also won the Miss India crown in 2014 and was a contestant at an Indian television dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ in Season 7.