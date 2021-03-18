Andre Russell thanks India PM Narendra Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

West Indies star Andre Russell has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. Russell, who hails from Kingston – the capital and largest city of Jamaica, has expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Prime Minister.

The official Twitter account of the High Commission of India in Kingston, Jamaica, posted a video message on Twitter where Russell can be seen expressing thankfulness towards Mr Modi and the Indian High Commission.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mainstay said that the Jamaican people really appreciate India’s help, terming India and Jamaica ‘brothers’. He said both the nations are more closer than ever. Further, Russell also hoped that Indians stay safe and the world goes back to normal.

“I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here, and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it, and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace,” said Russell.

Here is the video:

This isn’t the first occasion a West Indian cricketer has thanked India for help in providing vaccines. Earlier, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked Mr Modi for sending the COVID-19 vaccines to different Caribbean islands under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

Notably, on March 8, as many as 50,000 made-in-India vaccines had reached Jamaica. After that, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness had appreciated efforts made by the Indian Government for the much-needed support.

“I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support,” Mr Holness had tweeted.