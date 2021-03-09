Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played in India, starting on April 9, with the final scheduled for May 30. The tournament will be held across six cities – Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who failed to reach the playoffs last year, will hope for a change in fortune under the leadership of World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan.

The Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 in Chennai, where the team will play two more matches. MI will be waiting next as the multiple winners collide on April 13 while KKR’s last match in the southern city is an afternoon contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 18.

Morgan & Co. will then head to Mumbai to play two matches – against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Kolkata franchise will also board the flight to Ahmedabad to play their next two games against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 26 and April 29, respectively.

The above encounters of KKR will be followed by their reverse fixtures, starting May 3 to May 21.

Here is KKR’s schedule for IPL 2021: