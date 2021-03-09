Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match on April 10 in Mumbai.

The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

The Super Kings had a lacklustre 2020 edition in UAE, where they finished seventh with 12 points (6 wins in 14 games). Questions were raised about the team’s combination and squad strength even as the side dealt with COVID-19 cases and the absence of veteran batsman Suresh Raina during their campaign.

With the tournament now back in India, the Yellow Brigade will be desperate to make amends.

Here is CSK’s schedule for IPL 2021: