Cricket fraternity goes mad as Rishabh Pant smashes his 3rd century in Test cricket

Posted On / /

  • Rishabh Pant scored a hundred in the 4th Test against England.

  • Pant smashed his maiden ton in home conditions.

Cricket fraternity goes mad as Rishabh Pant smashes his 3rd century in Test cricket
Rishabh Pant smashes 3rd Test ton (Image Source: @BCCI)

On a hot day in Ahmedabad, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored his third century in Test cricket to put pressure on England in the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Pant’s top-class innings helped India take the lead in the final hour of the day. He formed a much-needed 113-runs partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. Pant brought up his first hundred in home conditions with a six off Joe Root on Day 2 of the final Test.

The Delhi-lad also went past the Indian opener and senior cricketer Rohit Sharma on the list of most runs in Test cricket in 2021. He is now only behind English skipper Root, who has 764 runs from 6 Tests so far. On the other hand, Pant has 515 runs from 6 Tests at a phenomenal average of 64.37 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties.

In fact, Root and Pant are the only two batsmen to have scored over 500 runs in the current calendar year in the longest format of the game.

Pant scored 101 from 118 balls laced up with 13 fours and two maximums before James Anderson dismissed him.

At stumps, India managed to post 294/7 on the scoreboard with Sundar (60 no) and Axar Patel (11 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rishabh Pant, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021