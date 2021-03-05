Cricket fraternity goes mad as Rishabh Pant smashes his 3rd century in Test cricket

On a hot day in Ahmedabad, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored his third century in Test cricket to put pressure on England in the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Pant’s top-class innings helped India take the lead in the final hour of the day. He formed a much-needed 113-runs partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. Pant brought up his first hundred in home conditions with a six off Joe Root on Day 2 of the final Test.

The Delhi-lad also went past the Indian opener and senior cricketer Rohit Sharma on the list of most runs in Test cricket in 2021. He is now only behind English skipper Root, who has 764 runs from 6 Tests so far. On the other hand, Pant has 515 runs from 6 Tests at a phenomenal average of 64.37 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties.

In fact, Root and Pant are the only two batsmen to have scored over 500 runs in the current calendar year in the longest format of the game.

Pant scored 101 from 118 balls laced up with 13 fours and two maximums before James Anderson dismissed him.

At stumps, India managed to post 294/7 on the scoreboard with Sundar (60 no) and Axar Patel (11 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Drives me mad when batsman say “Well that’s the way I play“ … Pant has shown in one innings that is complete nonsense! Play the situation…. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 5, 2021

Hell of an innings. Hell of an innings. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) March 5, 2021

How’s he even got that there?? Amazing shots from Pant. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 5, 2021

End of an extraordinary innings from an extraordinary talent. 💯 @RishabhPant17 #INDvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant has now played two great Test innings in under two months! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#Pant#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2021

Pant 😮 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 5, 2021

NO YOU CANNOT DO THAT RISHABH PANT!!! 🤯 #INDvENG https://t.co/DiRX7IMXyv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2021

This is the way to Bat in Test Cricket … Calmness,clarity,trust in defence & attack at the right time … Brilliant from @RishabhPant17 !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2021

Since he debuted in Test cricket, nobody has made more 90+ scores than Rishabh Pant. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 5, 2021

Pant backs up Brisbane.

Pant is a PLAYER! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 5, 2021

What an innings @RishabhPant17 well played brother, more power to you 💥 #INDvENG 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 5, 2021

Third Test ton. First in India. 6 to reach his ton. It’s not about the number of tons he’ll score but the way he goes about scoring those runs. The match-winning…the game changing runs. 2021–the defining year in his career already. 🥳🤗🙌 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant today, once he saw the new ball: pic.twitter.com/iqbF1IERRF — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2021

RISHABH 100 🔥 Rishabh Pant brings up his century! Hitting a 6 to get there! How good has his innings been? And this partnership with Sundar! Huge congratulations to Rishabh Pant! One of Test cricket’s greatest entertainers. 🔥🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 5, 2021

Game changing innings from Rishabh… special player. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) March 5, 2021

Leads the charge for the blockout at Sydney. Masterminds the finale as the Gabba falls. Smashes a century to all-but seal a series win against England. Decent 2021 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 5, 2021

The relentless Rishabh Pant has complete faith in his method. A stubborn attitude that will make him one of the most dangerous players in Indian history. #INDvENG #pant — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) March 5, 2021

Most centuries completed with a six in Test cricket for India: 6 – Sachin Tendulkar

2 – Gautam Gambhir / Rohit Sharma / RISHABH PANT#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2021

Three months ago, Rishabh Pant couldn’t break into India’s starting XI.#INDvENG — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant REALLY doesn't want Australia to make the Word Test Championship final #INDvENG — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant brings up his hundred with a SIX 💥 A sensational knock from the India batsman!#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/b04djHMikJ — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

Always talk of Rishabh Pant’s boldness & audacity when he bats like this but it’s really more a testament to his incredible street smartness & his ability to pick his moments and then just back his instinct #IndvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 5, 2021

He's teased us quite a few times in the 90s, but not today… MAIDEN TEST HUNDRED AT HOME FOR PANT! 😍#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/xQ00va2lV4 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 5, 2021

That has been a truly phenomenal innings. 50 off 82, then next 50 off 33. Came in at 80 for 4, 125 behind. High-impact brilliance. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) March 5, 2021

Risabh Pant

first overseas 100: six off Adil Rashid

first home 100: six off Joe Root#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 5, 2021

Staggering to think Rishabh Pant wasn't in India's XI for the First Test of the Australian series. #INDvENG — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 5, 2021

A fantastic, brilliant hundred. What a way to get there, what a time to do it, what a player Rishabh is. India in control now. #INDvENG — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) March 5, 2021

It genuinely provides a fascinating glimpse of why Rishabh is so revolutionary for Indian cricket that Gavaskar responded to him ramping Anderson for four by asking him to play responsibly, only for Pant to reach his century slog sweeping against the spin moments later. #INDvENG — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 5, 2021

In the last 2 months, Pant has played 3 absolutely incredible Test innings – his 97 on the final day at Sydney, 89* to win the series in Brisbane, and now this — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) March 5, 2021

97 vs AUS in Sydney.

89* vs AUS in Gabba.

91 vs ENG in Chennai.

58* vs ENG in Chennai.

101 vs ENG in Motera. 4 fifty & 1 hundred in the last 6 Tests for Rishabh Pant – every innings came when India was under lots of pressure – The Saviour of India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Congratulations on a audacious century, Pant! We all love it when it comes off, hopefully when it doesn't, people will understand the game more than the execution. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ckjoevybna — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 5, 2021