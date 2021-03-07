Danish Kaneria terms India as “Asia’s Best Team” after they secure birth in WTC final

  • Danish Kaneria praised Team India for qualifying in the WTC final.

  • India defeated England in the four-match Test series 3-1.

Danish Kaneria hails Team India for booking a place in the WTC final (Image Source: Twitter)
Former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria has heaped praises on Team India and congratulated the Virat Kohli-led side for beating England in the Test series to qualify for the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

On Saturday, India defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1. Ahead of the match, India needed either a draw or a win to secure a WTC final birth. However, the home side went for the full monty and handed an innings defeat to the Joe Root-led team inside three days.

On Day 3, India were bundled out for 365, giving the visitors a lead of 160 runs. In reply, the touring side could only manage to reach 135 runs before Indian spinners packed their innings. The pair of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc by sharing all 10 wickets between them. While Axar bagged 5 for 48, Ashwin picked up 5 for 47.

After the match, Kaneria took to Twitter to applaud Team India for their incredible effort. The former leg-spinner termed India as “Asia’s best team”.

“Congratulations, team India for Winning the series and qualifying in WTC finals and Asia best team to Qualified well deserved. The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation,” Kaneria wrote on the microblogging website Twitter.

After the red-ball series, both India and England will now lock horns in T20Is and ODIs. The five-match T20I series is starting from March 12. All the matches of the T20I segment will take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 23. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host all three ODI games in Pune.

