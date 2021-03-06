Twitter reactions: Team India win Test series against England to book a place in WTC finals

  • India beat England in the final Test by an innings and 25 runs.

  • India won the series 3-1 and qualified for the WTC finals.

India win Test series against England (Image Source: Twitter)

Team India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to capture the series 3-1.

With the sensational victory, the Virat Kohli and Co. have also booked a place in the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will meet New Zealand in the WTC final scheduled to take place at Lords Cricket Ground in June 2021.

India bundled out England for 135 after scoring 365 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant was named Player of the Match for his incredible hundred in the first essay that helped India post a comprehensive total on the scoreboard.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin won the Player of the Series award after he ended the four-match leg with 32 wickets. He picked up eight wickets in the fourth match (three in the first innings and five in the second essay).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel finished the series with 27 wickets. He bagged another fifer in the match – the fourth of his Test career.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

