Twitter reactions: Team India win Test series against England to book a place in WTC finals

Team India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to capture the series 3-1.

With the sensational victory, the Virat Kohli and Co. have also booked a place in the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will meet New Zealand in the WTC final scheduled to take place at Lords Cricket Ground in June 2021.

India bundled out England for 135 after scoring 365 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant was named Player of the Match for his incredible hundred in the first essay that helped India post a comprehensive total on the scoreboard.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin won the Player of the Series award after he ended the four-match leg with 32 wickets. He picked up eight wickets in the fourth match (three in the first innings and five in the second essay).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel finished the series with 27 wickets. He bagged another fifer in the match – the fourth of his Test career.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021

Sheer dominance from the boys! A marvelous series win at home. Congratulations Team India on qualifying to the World Test Championship final! Jai Hind🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 6, 2021

Congratulations, India. Well-deserved winners. They have the chance of doing something really special this year. They’ll be thinking about the England series over here in the summer, and the prospect of beating Australia away & England in both countries. Some achievement, that! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 6, 2021

India have been far too good … the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England … If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era … but that will take some doing against the swinging ball … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Congratulations team India 🇮🇳 for winning test series by 3-1. Also, qualifying for the final of the ICC world test championship @BCCI #INDvsENG — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 6, 2021

Congratulations boys 👏 Hardwork, determination, and a lot of character shown 🇮🇳 Well deserved 😊 pic.twitter.com/3kcBnHHCKj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 6, 2021

A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ICC World Test Championship Final – Here we come 😎💪🏻@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BzRL9l1iMH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

The Ashwin-Axar Axis: 59 wickets @ 12.8. #INDvENG — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 6, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia on reaching the final of World Test Championship. You have inspired the nation and uplifted the mood in these times. Looking forward to England come June 🇮🇳🙏🏻 @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RishabhPant17 @akshar2026 @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 6, 2021

The spin twins once again demolish England.

Ashwin: 5 for 47

Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

For the second series in a row India has come from behind to win, 3-1 over England, and has qualified for the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand at Lord's in June. #IndvEng — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 6, 2021

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table 🔝#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/rXFiKPXdB7 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

All things said and done, England will accept that India has been a far superior side in this series.

Some brilliant performances..take a bow! 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/EMdhQnt5AF — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 6, 2021

Indian cricket team in a different space right now.. They have carved it for themselves. Well done all, you have made us proud. @BCCI #INDvsENG @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) March 6, 2021

This era India team (2016-present) is one of modern Test cricket's greatest teams & one of the most dominant home teams ever. They could—with wins in the WTC, in England & in SA this year—move into the very upper echelons of sides in Test history. #INDvENG — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 6, 2021

So many outstanding performances but Rishabh Pant – what a difference 6 months can make. A poor IPL, questions over his commitment & criticism of his keeping in Aus but has shown everyone what is achievable with hard work. An incredible rise again and hugely inspiring #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 6, 2021

Please be kind folks…

A fantastic display by an amazing Indian team. Cricket is the winner #INDvsENG — Annie Chave (@AnnieChave) March 6, 2021

R Ashwin has now won a Player of the Series against each of the six major opponents he has played against. ✅ WI 🌴 (2011 & 2016)

✅ NZ 🇳🇿 (2012 & 2016)

✅ Aus 🇦🇺 (2013)

✅ SL 🇱🇰 (2015)

✅ SA 🇿🇦 (2015)

✅ Eng 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (2021)#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 6, 2021

3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021