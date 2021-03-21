England names a 14-player squad for ODI series against India

England, on Sunday, named a 14-player squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Pune, starting March 23.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be a part of the series and will also miss the initial phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury in his right elbow.

“Archer’s elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March,” an ECB release said.

“The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course,” it added.

England’s ODI also doesn’t feature Joe Root, who flew back home after the Test series, but legspinner Matt Parkinson has earned a recall after a year.

Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, who were already in India for the T20I series that concluded in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 20), will travel with the ODI squad as cover.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.