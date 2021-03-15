From Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh: Former cricketers laud Ishan Kishan for his impressive T20I debut

Explosive batsman Ishan Kishan had a dream debut for Team India as he became only the second Indian batsman to smash a half-century on his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut. Kishan scored 56 runs from just 32 deliveries in the second T20I of the five-match series against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kishan’s attacking innings helped ‘Men in Blue’ beat the Eoin Morgan-led side by seven wickets. Kishan was picked in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who didn’t perform in the series opener. The Jharkhand player cashed in the opportunity with both hands and smashed England bowlers in all corners of the ground.

Kishan formed a devastating 94-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Virat Kohli in just nine overs. After the much-impressive innings, the youngster received praise from Kohli, who himself came back in the form smashing unbeaten 73 off just 49 balls. Kohli appreciated the Mumbai Indians (MI) player for being calculated and not restless.

“Special mention to Ishan the way he batted. He kept following his instincts, and it was a quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has… He is a fearless character, and he knew that he was hitting the ball well. He is very calculated and not restless,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Apart from Kohli, several former cricketers were in complete awe of Kishan’s fearless batting against a quality side like England. Virender Sehwag, who was famous for his attacking approach in the game, loved Kishan’s bold stroke plays.

“A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his calibre. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan,” tweeted Sehwag.

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

VVS Laxman also lauded Kishan for playing fearless cricket on his maiden game.

“Well played, @ishankishan51 Loved your fearless approach,” wrote Laxman on Twitter.

Mohammed Kaif praised Kishan’s journey from featuring in U-19 to playing for Team India.

“From u-19 to IPL to Team India, Ishan Kishan keeps climbing higher, continues to grow taller,” tweeted Kaif.

From u-19 to IPL to Team India, Ishan Kishan keeps climbing higher, continues to grow taller. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 14, 2021

Former India pacer RP Singh wrote: “Congratulations for a fine debut @ishankishan51. Truly sparkling innings.”

Harbhajan Singh termed Kishan as ‘Special Talent’.

“Young man @ishankishan51, what a knock.. keep going, youngster, surely a great future ahead… All the best #specialtalent #INDvENG,” tweeted Harbhajan.