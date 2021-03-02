Glenn Maxwell reveals how Virat Kohli helped him during mental health struggles

Just before the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 auctions held last month, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had expressed that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and share the change room with superstar duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Interestingly, during the bidding process, Maxwell’s wish came true as he was roped in by RCB for a whopping INR 14.25 Crores. Now, the Aussie star is excited to play alongside Kohli and De Villiers. While speaking to AAP, Maxi revealed how the Indian skipper came for his help when he was struggling with mental health issues.

Maxwell was referring to the year 2019 when he took a break from competitive cricket in order to deal with mental health struggles. The Victorian explained how Kohli backed his stance and understood quite a few things he was facing during that tough period.

“He’s been a solid backer of my stance,” said Maxwell.

“He (Kohli) probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through … a lot of expectation and pressure, which I’m sure he can relate to,” added the Melbourne-lad.

Kohli is the best multi-format cricketer: Maxwell

Maxwell heaped praises on Kohli by saying that the Delhi-lad is the best multi-format cricketer in the world. The 32-year-old said Kohli deals with the extreme pressure of Indian fans, and he has adapted his game remarkably well.

“It’s going to be next level. He’s been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s. He’s been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player,” stated Maxwell.

Maxwell said he is looking forward to watching Kohli and see how he goes about his business. The Aussie cricketer articulated he wants to learn a lot of leadership stuff from the RCB skipper.

“I’m looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him,” Maxwell added further.