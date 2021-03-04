Glenn Maxwell’s birthday post for his fiancee Vini Raman is winning the internet

  • Glenn Maxwell's lovely gesture for his Indian-origin fiancee has become the talk of the town.

  • Maxwell was signed by RCB at the IPL 2021 auction.

Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman (Pic Source: Instagram)

On Wednesday, Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with his Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman to wish her birthday.

Maxi posted a photo in his Instagram story with Vini and captioned it: “Happy Birthday To My Amazing Fiancee”.

Glenn Maxwell (Pic Source: Instagram)

The adorable couple announced their engagement in February last year.

Maxwell is currently in New Zealand for the ongoing five-match T20I series against the Black Caps.

The right-handed batsman, who struggled to perform in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, was bought for a whopping price again as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped him for INR 14.25 at the recently-concluded players’ auction in Chennai.

Maxwell represented Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, in the 13th season of the IPL. He scored 108 runs from 13 matches at a below-par average of 15.42.

After the auction, Maxwell said he is looking forward to playing for the Virat Kohli-led side. “Can’t wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy,” he had tweeted.

