Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares photo with son Agastya, fans go crazy

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is hasn’t played a single match in the ongoing home Test series against England, is making the most of the time away from the field by spending quality time with his actress wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.

Hardik has been very extrovert about the good time he is having with his loved-ones by giving time-to-time update and glimpses from his happy life.

On Monday afternoon, his wife Natasa shared a photo of her while playing with son Agastya in the pool.

“Our baby is growing so fast @hardikpandya93 #7months,” the Serbian beauty captioned her post.

Soon after Natasa posted uploaded the photo on Instagram, Hardik was quick to comment on her wife’s post. The Indian cricketer dropped a few heart emojis and wrote, “so blessed.”

Earlier, Hardik had also shared multiple photos on his social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of how he is spending some good time with his family.

Too cool for the pool 😎 My boy’s clearly a water baby 😍 pic.twitter.com/FppLqjBtTx — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 10, 2021

The 27-year-old became a father in July last year and had to leave for the UAE in less than a month time for the IPL. He ended up winning the title with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a tournament where he was part of a formidable lower order with his brother Krunal Pandya and the West Indies star Kieron Pollard

Hardik was then part of the Indian team that toured Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is. While India lost the ODI series 2-1, they won the T20I series 2-1 and Hardik was one of their top performers on both occasions.