Harik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take up ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge with son Agastya; video goes viral

  • Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic shake a leg with their son Agastya in an adorable dance video.

  • Hardik is currently in Pune for India's ODI series against England.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Agastya (Pic Source: Twitter)
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently shook a leg with his wife Natasa Stankovic on Eduardo Luzquinos’ remix song of Don’t Rush.

In the video going viral on social media, Hardik can be seen carrying his son Agastya while dancing and fans have found it adorable.

While Natasa shows off her fancy footwork in the video, Hardik tries to keep up with her through his moves.

The adorable couple is currently in the bio-bubble created for ongoing India vs England ODI series in Pune.

Hardik and Natasa became parents for the first time on July 30 last year. They tied the knot during the nationwide lockdown after getting engaged on New Year eve in Dubai.

Here’s the video:

On the work front, Hardik scored a quickfire 35 in the second ODI but didn’t bowl in the first two matches.

India captain Virat Kohli had revealed that they are managing Hardik’s workload while keeping an eye on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

However, Hardik had bowled in the five-match T20I series against England. He will be plying his trade for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 next month, and the defending champions may use him as a bowling option.

