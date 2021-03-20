‘Height of hypocrisy’: Netizens slam Jasprit Bumrah for using crackers in his wedding

  • Twitterati call Jasprit Bumrah a hypocrite for using crackers at his wedding.

  • Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan earlier this week in Goa.

Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan (Image Source: @JaspritBumrah93)
Frontline Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah recently got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. A few days after announcing his marriage, Bumrah shared a few pictures with his wife, Sanjana.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen walking through a gateway of relatives standing on both sides, bursting crackers. A heavy smokey background can also be seen in the picture.

“The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you,” tweeted Bumrah.

However, as soon as Bumrah posted the image, he came under social media scrutiny. Several fans termed the fast-bowler ‘a hypocrite’ for not following what he preached some time back.

One of Bumrah’s old tweet from 2017 was resurfaced where the paceman wished everyone on Deepawali – a major festival in India where people light fireworks. The 27-year-old pacer had uploaded a picture of him and his family celebrating the festival.

Bumrah had also urged people not to use firecrackers by using a hashtag. He had written, “Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali! #saynotocrackers.”

Fans dug up Bumrah’s old tweet and asked the Indian bowler to remember his words by asking some very valid questions.

One fan wrote: “your crackers no pollution. Our crackers pollution pollution. height of hypocrisy….”

Another user wrote: “My dog saw this first pic with crackers n he has been shaking ever since hiding in the closest.”

Here’s how other fans reacted:

