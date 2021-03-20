‘Height of hypocrisy’: Netizens slam Jasprit Bumrah for using crackers in his wedding

Frontline Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah recently got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. A few days after announcing his marriage, Bumrah shared a few pictures with his wife, Sanjana.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen walking through a gateway of relatives standing on both sides, bursting crackers. A heavy smokey background can also be seen in the picture.

“The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you,” tweeted Bumrah.

The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dhWH918Ytu — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

However, as soon as Bumrah posted the image, he came under social media scrutiny. Several fans termed the fast-bowler ‘a hypocrite’ for not following what he preached some time back.

One of Bumrah’s old tweet from 2017 was resurfaced where the paceman wished everyone on Deepawali – a major festival in India where people light fireworks. The 27-year-old pacer had uploaded a picture of him and his family celebrating the festival.

Bumrah had also urged people not to use firecrackers by using a hashtag. He had written, “Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali! #saynotocrackers.”

Diwali celebration at home! 🎆 Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!💥🎆💥#saynotocrackers pic.twitter.com/koCbYkLJ4I — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 19, 2017

Fans dug up Bumrah’s old tweet and asked the Indian bowler to remember his words by asking some very valid questions.

One fan wrote: “your crackers no pollution. Our crackers pollution pollution. height of hypocrisy….”

your crackers no pollution

our crackers pollution pollution

height of hypocrisy…. pic.twitter.com/EVMW5zNBxI — pawan sharma (@drdose_) March 19, 2021

Another user wrote: “My dog saw this first pic with crackers n he has been shaking ever since hiding in the closest.”

My dog saw this first pic with crackers n he has been shaking ever since hiding in the closest 🥲 — Dr Khushboo 🙊 (@khushbookadri) March 19, 2021

Here’s how other fans reacted:

hihihi ye bhi theek hai 🦧 ,

diwali pr hi pollution hota hai tum sb ka , aur din to sugandhit hwa ati hai na pic.twitter.com/cQgf2ib08H — तात्या भिछू (@tatya_vichu_1) March 19, 2021

Thankyou for introducing us to oxygen generating crackers☺️ .. do let us know where we can buy them .. pic.twitter.com/tpMqf1kCVO — 𝕻𝖗𝖎त्रि 🇮🇳 (@scorprian) March 19, 2021

Say No To Crackers pic.twitter.com/iY8FdTuKG5 — Janab Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) March 19, 2021

Bhai aaj bahut prem se bol raha hu,ab aagey se kabhi aisa mat bolna pic.twitter.com/H6nhLYaiQP — Rahane stan Acc (Climate Change Activist)🌈 (@SamPitrodaa) March 19, 2021

Thum tho bahuth bade spinner nikla pic.twitter.com/62kLhPXGwY — Prince Hector (@_PrinceHector_) March 19, 2021

Peeche oxygen nikal rahi hai paathako se bhai ke. pic.twitter.com/SzfKivV4zg — Black shirt guy (@Sunnysumitpatel) March 19, 2021

कुछ दिन पहले खुद मना कर रहे थे कि पटाखे न जलाएं अब खुद की शादी में क्या कर रहे भाई ।।

ज्ञान ना बांटे अपनी गेंदबाजी पर ध्यान दें ।

त्योहार कैसे मनाने है और प्रदूषण नियंत्रण कैसे करना है हमें पता है।@Jaspritbumrah93 हम आपकी गेंदबाजी के कायल हैं तो कृपा गरिमा बनाए रखें। pic.twitter.com/KKl9jGTLUR — Yashveer Sharma (@pandityashveer) March 19, 2021

Dear @Jaspritbumrah93 congrats on ur wedding. Also as a favor on mankind, cud u share d formula to make fireworks which were used in ur wedding reception which emits Oxygen, enhances the Ozone layer,

Unlike d fireworks in Diwali which cause pollution! pic.twitter.com/xjRDOrJjsB — Adroit Guru 🙏🕉🇮🇳🇳🇵🇨🇦🕉🙏 (@Adroit_Guru) March 19, 2021

All the best, but don’t give useless gyaan on Diwali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PtTWimAY7J — anil kumar🇮🇳 (@anil_21r) March 19, 2021