ICC punishes NZ all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for showing dissent at third umpire’s decision

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at the third umpire’s decision during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Tuesday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the second offence in 24 months, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

The Auckland-born has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. So, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Kyle Jamieson didn’t take a clean catch of Tamim Iqbal

Jamieson claimed a low catch after Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal struck the full-length delivery straight back to the bowler. Umpire Chris Brow, who was at the non-striker’s end, gave the soft-signal of ‘out’ as the decision was sent upstairs.

The third umpire Wayne Knights then looked at the catch from multiple angles and deemed that Jamieson wasn’t in complete control of the ball as the white leather had touched the pitch after Jamieson fell on to the ground.

“I’ve got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control,” the third umpire said in his discussion with the on-field umpires and asked them to overturn the soft-signal.

Controversy in New Zealand with this effort from Kyle Jamieson called 'no catch' #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/XgMeWabC0x — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2021

Seeing ‘Not Out’ flash on the screen, Jamieson lost his cool and expressed his anger at the decision.