IND vs ENG: BCCI shares update on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer’s injuries

India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, raising serious doubts over his participation in the remaining series.

In the eighth over of England’s chase, Iyer dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off medium-pacer Shardul Thakur.

Shreyas has been taken for scans and won’t take any further part in the ongoing game. Whereas Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He too won’t take the field in the remaining match.

“Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game,” said the BCCI in a medical update.

“Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” it added.

Talking about the match, India posted a competitive total of 317-5 in 50 overs following a late blitz by wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 runs to give India a solid start while captain Virat Kohli slammed a classy 56.

In reply, England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were off to a flier. The duo stitched a 135-run stand in just 14.2 overs before Roy was sent back by debutant Prasidh Krishna whereas Bairstow departed for 94 in the 23rd over.